Demolition of old Greene County sheriff’s office nears completion

GREENE COUNTY — Crews are just a few weeks away from completing the demolition of the old sheriff’s office and jail in Greene County.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell talked with county leaders about the short and long-term plans for the property. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

Crews started demo in March

Greene County has been using its new jail, sheriff’s office headquarters, and coroner’s office building since last year.

Now that this new facility is up and running, they don’t need the old building anymore or what’s left of it.

After the demo project, there are redevelopment plans in the works for this property.

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One of them is a short-term plan.

News Center 7 talked to Greene County’s administrator about those plans Thursday.

He said crews will get to work on that short-term redevelopment as soon as the demolition wraps up in June.

“In the short term, it becomes expanded parking. So we’re at Xenia city zoning with a request to put in two parking lots in the area immediately. We’ll spend about $400,000 or so putting in parking,” Brandon Huddleson, Greene County administrator, said.

The other redevelopment work on this site is long-term.

“Our facility master plan calls for that to be a central administration building,” Huddleson said.

The building has a $70 million price tag.

“So our plan, as it stands right now, is to try to set excess funds aside each year so that we can cash fund our facilities rather than borrowing. So it’s a big ticket item right now ... it’ll take some time to put that money together,” Huddleson said.

They’ll put a parking lot there for county employees and people doing business with the county.

Then there’s the even longer-term plan.

That calls for once the new administration building is up and running, demolishing the current administration building, and putting a parking garage on that property.

The demolition work is scheduled to be finished next month, and the hope is to have the parking lot work done by Aug. 1.

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