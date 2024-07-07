Delta Airline adds nonstop fight from Cincinnati for Bengals primetime matchup with Dallas Cowboys

CINCINNATI — The NFL season is almost here and one airline has added a flight to make it easier for Cincinnati Bengals fans to get to one game.

Bengals fans who want to go watch the team take on the Dallas Cowboys in primetime may have an easier way to get there.

Delta has added a special nonstop flight from CVG Airport to the Dallas-Forth Worth Airport ahead of and following the Bengals’ Week 14 game with the Cowboys, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

The game itself will take place Monday, Dec. 9 at 8:15 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

Here are the flight details:

CVG to DFW — Saturday, Dec. 7 — Departure: 1 p.m. — Arrival: 2:29 p.m.

DFW to CVG — Tuesday, Dec. 10 — Departure: 12:45 p.m. — Arrival: 3:58 p.m.

Tickets for the flight went on sale on Saturday. You can purchase tickets here.

