Delays expected as paving work resumes in Oakwood this week

OAKWOOD — Drivers should anticipate delays if they are traveling through Oakwood this week.

Paving work will resume on Far Hills Avenue (State Route 48) in Oakwood today, according to a city spokesperson.

“There will be times during this work when crosswalks will become unavailable to pedestrians for short periods of time,” the spokesperson said.” Unfortunately, due to the nature of the work, we do not know exactly when and where this will happen.”

This could impact families with students who walk to school and cross Far Hills Avenue.

The city issued these tips:

Please talk with them about what to do if they encounter an impassable crosswalk. This will be helpful in this situation but can also be important in other situations, such as potential vehicle accidents, water main breaks, etc., that could cause a crosswalk to be impassable.

Practice walking to school before school begins, especially if this is their first time walking to school independently.

Remind students to be on the lookout for crossing guards. They are stationed along Far Hills Avenue and are there to assist our students and families.

Review specific walking routes provided by Oakwood Safety for Harman School and Smith Elementary if you have students in either of these buildings.

The repaving work is estimated to take two weeks to complete.

