Delays expected on busy intersection due to water line repair in Kettering

KETTERING — Drivers can expect delays due to a water line repair at a busy Kettering intersection on Thursday.
Environmental Service crews are working to replace a water service line in the area of Stroop Road and State Route 48, according to a Montgomery County spokesperson.
Here is how traffic is impacted:
- Lanes reduced to one lane on eastbound Stroop Road toward Shroyer Road
- Lanes reduced to one lane on westbound Stroop Road toward Moraine
- The entire intersection going southbound on State Route 48 towards Kettering and Centerville
- One turn lane turning left from Far Hills onto Stroop Road.
Some people may experience low water pressure in the area, mainly between State Route 48 and Lenox.
No boil advisory is expected, and neighbors will be notified of any changes, the spokesperson said.
The water service line should be repaired by the end of Thursday.
