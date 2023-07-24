‘Definitely a dangerous situation;’ Woman wakes up to gunfire, suspects stealing car in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — An area woman said she had shots fired through her home as thieves took off with her car in Harrison Township.

Courtney Douglas’ Dodge Charger was parked next to her home when thieves took it at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, she said.

“I heard them driving down the street,” Douglas recalled.

Douglas said the roar of the engine of her car was not what woke her up.

She learned her neighbor had yelled at the two young men stealing her car and one of them pulled out a gun and started firing.

Douglas awoke to shots coming very close to her.

“It was probably about right above my head,” she said.

She was told Dayton police spotted her car minutes later but the people inside turned off the lights and sped away from officers.

While Douglas said she is heartbroken about not only losing her car but the valuables inside of it — like her custom pair of roller skates.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking anyone that sees her gray Charger to give their local department a call.

Deputies advised if the car is spotted to not approach it as the people inside are likely still armed and dangerous.

“Yeah, this is definitely a dangerous situation, everyone needs to be on high alert,” Capt. Brad Daugherty with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Douglas said it’s frustrating to have what she worked so hard for taken from her.

Deputies said they are continuing to search for her car and stressed again to not approach the car if spotted.

