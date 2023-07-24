Springfield police make arrest in 2019 homicide

SPRINGFIELD — Over four years after a man was shot and killed during a reported robbery in Springfield, police have arrested the woman they believe is responsible for the crimes.

Brooke Jacks, 33, was arrested last week, according to an arrest report. Springfield Police Sergeant James Byron said she was arrested “through the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.”

Jacks was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on three counts of murder and one count each of aggravated murder, felonious assault, and aggravated robbery.

She’s accused of shooting and killing Jose Hermilo Lopez Guiterrez, 50, in May 2019. Guiterrez was shot in the area of Clifton and East Grand avenues.

Guiterrez, who was originally from California, was living in Springfield on a work permit.

In the days following the shooting, News Center 7 obtained surveillance video of the suspect in the shooting walking to the home where the shooting happened. Moments later, the individual could be seen limping away with their hood up. Digital evidence like that and information from the public helped police identify Jacks as the suspect.

“We would like to thank the public’s input, for the public for giving their input. Without their help, this would have been a much more difficult case on our stand,” Byron said.

Jacks remained in jail. Court records do not indicate when she will appear in court next. If convicted, she could face life in prison.

