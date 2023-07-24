Dayton man dead after motorcycle crash in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A Dayton man is dead after a crash in Butler Township Sunday.

The crash happened at approximately 4:25 p.m. on Interstate 70 to Interstate 75, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation revealed a motorcycle, driven by Sammy E. Ashburn, 64, Dayton, was heading west on I-70 on the on-ramp to southbound I-75 and lost control, the spokesperson said.

After losing control, the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail.

Ashburn was transported by medics to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

