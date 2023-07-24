Motorcyclist dead after crash in Miami County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Miami County Sunday.

The crash happened in the 9500 block of Sullivan Road in Bethel Township just after 3 p.m., a Miami County Sheriff’s Office crash report stated.

According to the report, a motorcycle driven by a 65-year-old Tipp City man was traveling north on Sullivan Road when it went off of the roadway while trying to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle came to a rest in a ditch approximately 10 feet from the road.

>> 8 ejected, some with serious injuries, as boat crashes into lakeside home in Missouri

A homeowner in the area found the driver unconscious.

The motorcyclist was transported by medics to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.





©2023 Cox Media Group