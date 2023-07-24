8 ejected, some with serious injuries, as boat crashes into lakeside home in Missouri

Eight people were ejected from a boat when it crashed into a lakeside home in Missouri Saturday night.

The boat hit ground and collided with a home on the Lake of Ozarks, causing eight people to be ejected, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Of the eight people, six victims suffered serious injuries while two of them were moderately injured. The boat’s driver was one of the six who were seriously hurt. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 51 and consisted of four men and four women.

None of the victims had safety devices on during the time of the crash, according to an incident report received by CBS News.

The driver was previously charged of boating while intoxicated, a spokesperson for state troopers said. As a result, the ongoing investigation looked into the crash possibly being related to a person operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substances.

State troopers reconstructed the crash scene using a drone Sunday morning as part of the investigation.

The damage to the home was considered “extensive” by officers with photos showing debris littering the lawn and the home’s porch as well as exterior in a crumbling state. The boat also overturned during the crash.

The injured people were later identified as being visitors to the area.





