‘Deeply saddened,’ Recent Greenon graduates ID’d as victims killed in wrong-way I-70 crash

ENON — Greenon Schools has released a statement following the death of two 18-year-old recent graduates.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Thursday that Nevin Vince, 18, and Natalie Daly, 18, died early Sunday morning on I-70 eastbound near Brandt Pike.

Also killed in the crash was 55-year-old Doniell Snow.

Superintendent Darrin Knapke said, “We are deeply saddened that two of our recent graduates, Nevin Vince and Natalie Daly, both members of the Greenon High School Class of 2025, have passed away following the tragic accident on I-70 in Huber Heights. We are keeping Nevin and Natalie’s family, friends, and our entire Greenon community in our thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time. To support our students during this difficult time, our Traumatic Event Crisis Intervention Plan (TECIP) team, along with counselors, will continue to be available to meet with any student or staff who may need support.

The crash happened early Sunday morning, Oct. 5.

