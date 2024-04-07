Deadline to register for Centerville citywide garage sale is today

CENTERVILLE — Today is the last day for Centerville residents to register for the city-wide garage sale.

The event will take place April 25th through the 27th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sales may not begin before 8:00 a.m. and must end by 8:00 p.m., according to the city’s website. One sign per lot is permttied.

You must be located in the City of Centerville to participate.

For more information, you can visit the city’s website here.

Don’t let the ⏰ run out!! Register your Centerville garage sale by tomorrow. Visit centervilleohio.gov/garagesale for all the information you need. Posted by City of Centerville, Ohio-Government on Saturday, April 6, 2024

