Dayton’s De’Shayne Montgomery earns A-10 weekly honor

DAYTON — A University of Dayton men’s basketball player has been honored by the Atlantic 10.

Dayton junior forward De’Shayne Montgomery has been named A-10 Co-Player of the Week.

He averaged over 17 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals per game in UD’s two wins last week.

Montgomery scored 18 points in 42 minutes on Nov. 19 as the Flyers beat Marquette, 77-71, in overtime in Milwaukee.

He followed that up by leading all scorers with 17 points in Saturday’s 74-55 home win over NC Central.

Montgomery has scored in double figures in every game this season, averaging over 15 points per game.

Dayton enters this week with a 5-1 record. They play Georgetown in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando on Thanksgiving, Nov. 27.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. with Larry Hansgen on the call.

Pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. on WHIO Radio.

The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

