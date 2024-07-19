Dayton on track to see highest number of violent gun crimes since 2020

DAYTON — After a reported shooting Dayton police are investigating the violent assault of a man who was found shot along Cleverly Road Thursday.

Just down the block, they found two men dead inside a car.

They are at least the 21st and 22nd homicides Dayton detectives have worked to solve this year.

Earlier this week, News Center 7 asked DPD for records about violent crime in the city.

From Jan. 1 through July 15, there were 19 homicides in the city.

Since then, there have been three more — one along 5th Street on July 26 and the two on Cleverly Thursday.

From January to July 15 last year, Dayton saw 18 homicides.

The numbers show a similar trend when it comes to violent gun crimes in Dayton over the last five years.

from January through July 15, the city is on pace to see the highest number of violent gun crimes since 2020.

People across the city told News Center 7 they want to know what it will take to stop the violent and deadly trend.

“Dayton didn’t used to be like this,” Gary Pullen said. “There are other ways that we could direct our energy and our anger.”

Two arrests were made during the homicide investigation on Cleverly, but so far no one has been arrested on homicide charges.

