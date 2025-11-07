Dayton teen charged with accidental shooting death of his friend learns sentence

DAYTON — The Dayton teen who was charged with the accidental shooting death of his friend has learned his sentence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Manuel Perez, 18, of Dayton, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, according to court records.

TRENDING STORIES:

Perez was charged with one count of Reckless Homicide in May of this year, and he pleaded guilty on Nov. 5, according to court documents.

The charge stems from the accidental shooting of 18-year-old Tayshawn Cobb on May 21, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Cobb was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Perez and Cobb were playing with firearms in the basement of Cobb’s mother’s home in the 1400 block of Pinecrest Drive, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.

Perez remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group