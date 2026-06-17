Dayton shooting suspect indicted on multiple charges, including murder

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged after allegedly shooting and killing another man in Dayton earlier this month.

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A Montgomery County grand jury indicted JaMichael Poole, 46, on aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, murder, felonious assault, criminal trespass, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

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As previously reported, police responded to reports of a shooting on Niagara Avenue on June 5.

An affidavit and statement of facts show that when police got to the shooting scene on Friday, they found the victim “deceased inside of the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”

The victim was later identified as Willie Redmond.

Investigators allege Poole shot Redmond after the pair got into an argument.

Poole left the scene before police arrived.

He was arrested three days later after an hours-long police presence on Wheatley Avenue.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court next week.

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