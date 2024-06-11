Dayton Region Walk of Fame welcomes 5 new members

DAYTON — The Dayton Region Walk of Fame will welcome five new members later this year.

The Breeders, Clay and MaryAnn Matile, Idotha “Bootsie Neal, The Osborne Brothers, and G. Douglas Talbo will be honored on October 15, according to a spokesperson.

“I’m thrilled to announce that this year’s inductees come from an astonishing array of backgrounds,” said Harry Seifert, President of Wright Dunbar, Inc. “These remarkable individuals have left an incredible mark on the greater Dayton community and beyond, and their stories are nothing short of extraordinary.”

They were selected based on their contributions to the region, nation, and the world.

The Breeders - Kim & Kelley Deal of Huber Heights - ‘90′s alternative Rock Band - hit single -Cannonball

Clay & MaryAnn Mathile - Celebrated philanthropists and business leaders

Idotha “Bootsie” Neal - First African American woman elected to Dayton City Commission

The Osborne Brothers - Pioneering Bluegrass musicians

G. Douglas Talbott - Physician who made transformative contributions to treating alcoholism and substance abuse disorders.

They will be recognized at the annual Dayton Region Walk of Fame luncheon on October 15 at Sinclair Community College.

To purchase tickets, visit this website.

