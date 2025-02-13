Dayton pulls away in 2nd half to beat Fordham

BRONX, NY — The University of Dayton men’s basketball pulled away in the second half to beat Fordham.

Bronx-native Malachi Smith led five Dayton Flyers in double figures with 18 points as they won, 93-76. He also dished out five assists and went 3-3 from three-point range.

UD shot 53 percent from the floor (29-54), including 57 percent in the second half.

Javon Bennett added 16 points while Zed Key and Enoch Cheeks each had 14. Amaël L’Etang scored the game’s first seven points and finished with 11.

The Flyers improved to 17-8 overall, and 7-5 in the Atlantic 10.

The game was tied 48-48 at halftime when Bennett started the second half with a jumper. Smith scored 10 straight points to put Dayton ahead, 60-55 with 15:22 to play.

Posh Alexander’s trey extended the lead to double figures, 70-60, with 9:48 remaining.

Cheeks added six straight points and Bennett’s three increased the advantage to 83-70. UD never looked back.

The Flyers’ next game is Saturday when they host Duquesne at 2:30 p.m. at the UD Arena.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 1:30 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

