Dayton Public Schools implements new safety precautions after child walks off campus unnoticed

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools has concluded its investigation into how an elementary school student was able to walk off campus during school hours on Friday.

“The district has now concluded a thorough and full-scale investigation into an incident involving a student exiting Fairview Elementary before dismissal on Friday, August 18th,” Dayton Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said in a statement to News Center 7 Wednesday.

>> RELATED: ‘I’m traumatized;’ Mother wants answers after son walks out of Dayton elementary school unnoticed

Lawrence said the district can’t publicly address personnel matters and was unable to confirm if any staff members are facing disciplinary actions following the investigation, however; the district said ‘Important steps have been taken to prevent such incidents from occurring again at Fairview and districtwide.”

“New safety precautions have been implemented at Fairview, including changing procedures for K-3 restroom breaks and stopping individual restroom breaks after 1:30 p.m. to better monitor the flow of students in hallways. K-3 students will take restroom breaks as a group, and if any students need additional individual breaks throughout the day, they will be escorted by a teacher,” Lawrence said.

The school is also discussing the potential for alarming doors to alert staff if any students attempt to exit the building during the school day.

Lawrence said these measures are in the process of being implemented districtwide.

“The district would like to thank families for their support as we work to enhance student safety, and remind them that the safety of all students and staff is our utmost priority,” Lawrence said. “Incidents such as this should never occur in a school environment, and we vow to continue to improve our safety measures and increase trust from the families we serve.”

