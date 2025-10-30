Dayton Public Schools announces 2026 graduation schedule

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools (DPS) has announced the graduation schedule for the Class of 2026.
DPS posted on social media the graduation times and dates for this year’s seniors.
Here is the schedule:
May 19, 2026
- 4 p.m.- Mound Street Academy
- 6 p.m.- Dunbar High School
- 8 p.m.- Ponitz Career Technology Center
May 20, 2026
- 6 p.m.- Stivers School for the Arts
- 8 p.m.- Belmont High School
May 22, 2026
- 6 p.m.- Thurgood Marshall High School
- 8 p.m.- Meadowdale High School
All graduations are at the University of Dayton Arena.
