Dayton police issue warning about recent phone scam

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is warning residents about a potential phone scam.

The police department said in a social media post it has received multiple reports of scammers calling and claiming to be with the police department.

>> Family of Trotwood man shot, killed hopes FBI involvement will find homicide suspect

“These scams can be very convincing using multiple things that might make you think you’re talking to someone within law enforcement,” a spokesperson for Dayton police said.

Anyone who receives a call like this should hang up and call (937) 333-COPS (2677).

Join the Dayton Police Recruitment Unit today at Esporta Fitness located at 2500 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, Ohio from 4 to 7pm. Stop by and speak to recruiters about joining our force. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 14, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group