Family of Trotwood man shot, killed hopes FBI involvement will find homicide suspect

TROTWOOD — The family of a Trotwood man shot and killed last year hopes the FBI’s involvement will help find the man accused of killing him.

Trotwood Police and the FBI held a press conference Wednesday, and the FBI announced it is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of Anthony E. Smith.

News Center 7 previously reported that Smith is wanted for murder in the death of Daniels, whose body was found in the front yard of a residence in Trotwood on May 30, 2022.

Investigators say Smith shot Daniels multiple times after they got into a fight, News Center 7 previously reported.

Smith was charged with murder and related offenses and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

Toni Daniels has lived with the emotional pain of losing her younger brother and knowing Smith is still out there.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis spoke with her Wednesday and said she is grateful now that the FBI is involved and offering resources to find the suspect.

Toni stared at the FBI poster with photos and the name of her brother’s accused killer on Wednesday.

“I’m definitely pulling through this because my brother would, he would do the same thing for me without a shadow of a doubt,” she said.

Lewis said Toni has been fighting to get justice for her brother Bobby for more than a year.

“He was a very loving man; it was definitely evident from the outpour of support that me and my family have got,” she said. “We just need everyone to get involved at this time, most definitely.”

The FBI told Lewis it is now involved along with Trotwood Police and thinks a big reward will help them find Smith.

Trotwood Police say Smith shot Daniels over a property dispute in 2022 on Memorial Day Weekend.

A month later, officers charges Smith with murder. They got an arrest warrant but never found him.

For some time, Toni’s been hoping another agency like the FBI would get involved.

“I’m making it but actually seeing things take place, I’m motivated,” she told Lewis. “I’m coming through the grief. I probably will always deal with it but seeing things happening is definitely letting me know that I’m doing the right thing.”

Investigators said Smith has connections in Dayton, Springfield, Detroit, Tennessee, Florida, Philadelphia, and Camden, New Jersey. His last known address was in Trotwood.

“There are consequences and there’s a consequence for what you did. And at least show up for it and deal with it,” said Toni. “If you think taking a life was fair, stand on it if that’s how you feel. Running is not the solution and I say that for him and for anyone that may be helping him.”

Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson told Lewis Wednesday he thinks someone could be helping Smith hide.

Wilson said if that is the case, they will be charged as well.





