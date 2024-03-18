Dayton police investigating after shot fired in Oregon District

DAYTON — Dayton police are investigating after gunfire in the Oregon District Saturday night.

Dayton police were called to respond to a fight in the 400 block of E 5th Street around 11:45 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

>> RELATED: 911 calls detail panic, chaos after shots reportedly fired in Oregon District

Less than 30 seconds after the initial response, officers heard a gunshot, the spokesperson said.

“I’m over here in downtown Dayton in the Oregon District, there was just gunfire outside of Newcom’s,” one 911 caller told dispatchers. “There’s a couple of shots fired. People are just running everywhere now.”

>> 2 victims killed in tornado in Logan County identified

“Officers immediately went toward the sound of that shot,” the spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported.

The shooter has not been located at this time.

Anyone with any information or video is asked to call police at (937) 333-COPS (2677) or you can remain anonymous through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or online at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group