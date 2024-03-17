911 calls detail panic, chaos after shots reportedly fired in Oregon District

DAYTON — Newly released 911 calls detail the moments after shots were reportedly fired in the Oregon District Saturday night.

Dayton police were called to respond to the area of Newcom’s on E 5th Street around 11:45 p.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

“I’m over here in downtown Dayton in the Oregon District, there was just gunfire outside of Newcom’s,” one 911 caller told dispatchers. “There’s a couple of shots fired. People are just running everywhere now.”

Another caller reported hearing two or three gunshots.

“[The] Oregon District near Ned Peppers, where the shooting was before, there’s something happening. Like gunfire. Fireworks,” another caller told dispatchers.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton police to learn if anyone was injured or if anyone was taken into custody.

