UPDATE: Officer, 1 other injured in crash involving Dayton police cruiser

DAYTON — UPDATE:

An officer was injured after a crash in Dayton Tuesday afternoon.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5, a Dayton police cruiser and another car were involved in a crash at Germantown and Broadway streets, according to police on scene.

Police confirmed that the officer in the cruiser and another person were taken to the hospital.

This is the second crash involving a Dayton police cruiser in a week.

Information about their conditions was not available.

INITIAL REPORT:

A Dayton police cruiser was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:05 p.m. a crash was reported at Germantown and Broadway streets in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A dispatch sergeant confirmed that a Dayton police cruiser was reportedly involved in this crash.

Further information about injuries or what led to the crash is unavailable.

