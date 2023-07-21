Dayton Performing Arts Alliance introduces new Ballet Artistic Director

DAYTON — After an extensive international search guided by Arts Consulting Group, the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) introduced the next Ballet Artistic Director, Brandon Ragland.

>> TRENDING: Man shot, killed in Richmond, IN; Suspects still at large

Ragland came to Dayton from the Louisville Ballet, where he was a principal dancer, managed the Louisville Ballet School’s pre-professional program, and served as resident choreographer. He came with more than 15 years of experience as a ballet professional.

“With his experience and gifts, he will lead the Dayton Ballet to great heights. His experience with and commitment to teaching and mentoring dance students, from beginners to pre-professionals, will be invaluable to continuing the growth of Dayton Ballet School,” Patrick Nugent, President and CEO of DPAA, said.

“I am thrilled to join the Artistic team of DPAA as the Artistic Director of Dayton Ballet,” Ragland said. “Dayton Ballet has a strong and rich history within the Dayton community, and I look forward to building on its foundation and ushering Dayton Ballet into a new era.”

“My passion for this art form, along with my dedication to dance education, will continue to move Dayton Ballet and Dayton Ballet School forward. I am excited about immersing myself in the Dayton arts community and building relationships with other arts organizations,” Ragland continued.

Ragland began his ballet studies at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. After graduating from Butler University with a B.S. in Dance-Arts Administration, he joined the Alabama Ballet, and later the Louisville Ballet. Ragland was involved with many community and professional programs, such as the Roots and Wings Project and the Kentucky Center’s ArtReach Program.

In 2017, he performed with the Black Iris Project at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., as part of their Dance Across America program. A dedicated arts leader, he was the recipient of The Lift a Life Foundation Emerging Leader in the Arts Award, the M. A. Hadley Prize for Visual Arts, and Louisville Magazine’s Best Artist Award.

Ragland was chosen out of more than 100 applicants, according to Arts Consulting Group (ACG), a leading team of professional management consultants.

Ragland was scheduled to start his role on August 1, 2023.

© 2023 Cox Media Group