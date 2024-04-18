Dayton native nominated for promotion to brigadier general in U.S. Air Force

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA — A Dayton native has been nominated for a promotion in the United States Air Force.

>>Doctor arrested after explosives found during FBI investigations released from federal custody

Col. Douglas Wickert, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base and Air Force Plant 42, was nominated last week by President Joe Biden for promotion to brigadier general, according to a spokesperson.

Edwards Air Force Base is located in California.

He leads a wing of more than 8,000 airmen, Air Force civilians, and contractors in testing aerospace systems that “represent the nation’s near-future air warfare capabilities,” this includes the new B-21 stealth bomber and many other aircraft, the spokesperson said.

Wickert holds advanced engineering degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

He received his Air Force commission from the Academy as a distinguished graduate in 1995 and has more than 2,000 flight hours in more than 40 different aircraft as a combat veteran.

Signified by a single star, a brigadier general is the first of four peace-time general officer ranks – the others being major general, lieutenant general, and general.

©2024 Cox Media Group