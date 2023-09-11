Dayton National Cemetery to honor 9/11 victims today

DAYTON — Today is September 11th and people across the country will be participating in acts of service and remembrance in honor of those who died 22 years ago.

>>Photos: 9/11 the day that changed America

There will be memorials across the Miami Valley today.

One event will take place this morning at Dayton National Cemetery at 10 a.m.

Carry The Load and the VA National Cemetery Administration are hosting a National Day of Service and Remembrance across the country.

>>9/11/2001: A timeline of attacks

Carry The Load is a non-profit organization that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of the country’s military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

It is the sixth year Carry the Load has partnered with the VA.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton National Cemetery honors fallen 9/11 first responders

More than 1,500 people have registered to volunteer at 65 National Cemeteries across the nation and they will beautify sacred grounds and clean headstones of the fallen, a spokesperson said.

“On Patriot Day, we rally Americans to join us in paying tribute by collectively engaging in community service and educating the next generation about the significance of 9/11,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president, and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “Together, we can do good in our communities to show our appreciation for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

News Center 7 reported last year that dozens of volunteers showed up at the Dayton VA to clean the headstones of the fallen and beautify sacred grounds.

>>DeWine orders flags lowered Monday in remembrance of 9/11

Thousands of people have put countless hours into volunteering at a Carry The Load Patriot Day event to honor the county’s heroes since 2019, according to the spokesperson.

The VA National Cemetery Association partnered with Carry the Load to host the event that recognized the 3,000 lives lost and the more than 6,000 who were hurt in the four coordinated attacks.

For information, visit this website.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott will be live at the Dayton National Cemetery starting at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 45 Remembering 9/11 People evacuate the area around the World Trade Center after it was hit by two planes September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group