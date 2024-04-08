Dayton Municipal Court to close for total solar eclipse

DAYTON — The Dayton Municipal Court will close for the total solar eclipse Monday.

A Dayton Municipal Clerk of Court spokesperson said this closure will let staff and the public experience the “rare celestial event safely.”

“With the expected influx of visitors to the Dayton region and its expected impact on traffic, the Dayton Municipal Court determined the best course of action was to close for the eclipse. Everyone, please enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience!” Dayton Municipal Clerk of Court Marty Gehres said.

The spokesperson said any payments due on Monday can be made online at PayMyFine.org, by mail, or by visiting the Clerk’s after-hours satellite location at the Montgomery County Jail.

If you have an urgent matter requiring court attention, call (937) 496-7292.

The court will resume normal operations on Tuesday, April 9.

