Dayton mayor speaks on election loss, future of Violence Interruption Program

DAYTON — Dayton will soon have a new mayor.

City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss defeated incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Mims on Tuesday.

The mayor admitted he was disappointed; he had more work he wanted to do.

There are concerns that projects he didn’t like will move forward, and things he does support might be set aside.

However, he is proud of the city’s current position.

“The partnerships that we have been able to develop with the business community and record-breaking investments in the city,” Mims said.

He couldn’t convince voters to allow him another term to keep that momentum going.

“The current culture of politics causes you to say, ‘Well, I can’t touch those folks there, let me touch the people here,” Mims said.

Mims’ defeat puts some things he worked on in jeopardy.

Including the Violence Intervention Program.

The need for an anti-gun violence campaign came into focus when a drive-by shooting at a pop-up party with hundreds of young people left five hurt and two dead.

He pushed a plan using Cure Violence Global and the Great Dayton Area Hospital Association.

“I think my colleagues will keep it pushing, we’re having conversations with them right now,” Mims said.

Mims was also surprised that voters not only gave a thumbs-up to increased taxes for 10 years as seed money for a public hospital, but that the vote was not close.

“It’s been a confusing issue for a couple of years, and when we look at what $2 million a year would do toward the hospital, at least from my perspective, it is not enough,” he said.

Turner-Sloss will begin her term as mayor on Jan. 1, 2026.

