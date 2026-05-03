Dayton Mayor holds first of series of town halls to hear from residents, improve city

DAYTON — Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss held the first of four town halls on Saturday.

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The goal of the town halls is for residents to come and share their thoughts on improving the city and bring up concerns they want to share with city leadership.

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The first of the four town halls was held Saturday morning at the Gem City Market on Salem Ave.

“Today was a testament to what and how governing together looks like. This is what Democracy looks like,” Turner-Sloss said after the town hall. “We had a room full of residents throughout the city of Dayton from all parts of the city of Dayton who are concerned about a number of things, from Neighborhood conditions to youth programming to the gun violence in our community, to street repavement. So that’s the purpose of the four town halls we will be holding in May.”

The next meeting is on May 16 at the Dayton Metro Library on Watervliet Avenue.

The last two meetings will be held on May 28 at the Dayton Metro Library Burkhardt Branch on Burkhardt Ave and on May 30 at the Dayton Metro Library Main Branch on East Third Street.

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