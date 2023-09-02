Dayton man accused of hitting, killing toddler while backing out of driveway pleads guilty

DAYTON — A Dayton accused of backing over a 1-year-old boy and killing him in 2021 has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Victor Parham Jr., 41, pleaded guilty on Aug. 25 to reckless homicide and a misdemeanor OVI charge, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

In November 2021, Parham allegedly hit Avion Chatman while backing out of a driveway on Bluehaven Drive, News Center 7 previously reported. Chatman was taken from the scene to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Parham had alcohol in his system and his driver’s license was suspended at the time of the crash, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office previously told News Center 7.

As part of his plea agreement, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular homicide, and another OVI charge were dismissed.

Parham is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19, according to court documents. He faces up to three years in prison and up to three years of probation.

