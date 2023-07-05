Dayton man, 50, in jail on charges accusing him of threatening to kill 2 others

DAYTON — A 50-year-old Dayton man remains in the county jail on charges accusing him of threatening to kill two men by using his truck to run them down the morning of July 4, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Chad Walker Fleming Sr., of Lucerne Avenue, is being detained on single counts of felony assault and misdemeanor assault as well as two counts of misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

According to papers in the case filed Wednesday, Michael Wagner told Dayton police Detective Nathan Curley that Fleming threatened to kill him about 4 a.m. on July 4, claiming he believed the threat was credible because he has seen Fleming with “different firearms” in the past.

The second man, Albert Stidham, told the detective he was walking to his truck about 11 a.m. that same morning when Fleming, who he identified as his neighbor, approached him driving a black truck.

Fleming, without provocation, threatened to kill him, Stidham claimed, noting that he drove away in his own truck, only to be followed by Fleming. He said Fleming pulled up beside him and displayed what appeared to be a small firearm, which led him to believe Fleming was going to shoot him.

Stidham said he tried to get away by making evasive maneuver in his truck, but Fleming continued to give chase until they reached Erie Avenue. There, Stidham said, Fleming rammed him from the rear.

Stidham said Fleming continued to follow, cut him off and forced him off the road.

Stidham said he got out of his truck and punched Fleming in the head. Fleming got back in his truck, Stidham said, and tried to run over Stidham, who fell and injured his hand and knee trying to avoid Fleming’s truck.

Wagner told the detective he helped Stidham out the street because he thought Fleming was going to run him over.

According to the online Montgomery County Jail record, Fleming was arrested about 2 p.m. July 4 at his address on Lucerne Avenue and booked into jail roughly 50 minutes later.

Fleming is to be in court this week for his initial appearance on the charges, according to the online jail record.





