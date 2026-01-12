Dayton looks to stay undefeated with 2 games this week

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team resumes play after one game last week.

Dayton had one game last week. They beat George Washington, 79-72, on Jan. 6 at the UD Arena.

UD won without two players, Amaël L’Etang and Malcolm Thomas.

The Flyers trailed by as much as nine points in the first half and cut it to five, 37-32, at halftime. Javon Bennett went 0-11 from the field in the opening half.

He came out firing after halftime and finished with a team-high 20 points.

Dayton got a big bench contribution from Jauin Simon. He played a career-high 30 minutes and finished with career-highs in points (12) and rebounds (9) as UD won, 79-72.

The Flyers are now 12-4 overall, and 3-0 in the Atlantic 10.

Their next game is Tuesday when they travel to Pittsburgh to play at Duquesne at 7 p.m.

Dayton has a rematch with Loyola Chicago on Friday at the UD Arena at 8:30 p.m.

Larry Hansgen will call both games on WHIO Radio. They will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

