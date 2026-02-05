Dayton International Airport sees increase in passengers, announces expanded service to Chicago

DAYTON — Dayton International Airport (DAY) says it saw passenger growth last year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell is speaking with airport leaders about the impact of the growth. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

The airport finished 2025 with a 1.7 percent increase in passenger enplanements, which includes 11,000 additional departing passengers, a spokesperson announced on Thursday.

They added that three out of four airline carriers at the airport reported growth.

The growth occurred amid a year of federal funding cuts and a government shutdown, which created financial and operational challenges for airports nationwide.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gil Turner, Director of Aviation at DAY, said the 2025 performance was a “testament to the strength” of the community and the loyalty of the passengers.

“Growing enplanements in a difficult federal funding climate shows the resilience of our region,” Turner said.

In addition to announcing the growth, the airport also announced that United Airlines will be expanding service with additional capacity to Chicago. That will include more flight frequencies and upgraded aircraft over the next six months.

“We are thrilled to increase connectivity between Dayton and Chicago with additional daily nonstop flights,” Mark Weithofer, United’s Managing Director of Domestic Network Planning, added.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group