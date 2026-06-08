Dayton house fire results in total loss; investigation underway

DAYTON — A two-story house at 70 W Fairview Avenue in Dayton was a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning.

The Dayton Fire Department responded to the incident, where no injuries were reported, and an emergency demolition order was requested for two properties.

Firefighters arrived at 4:29 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the house, which also had multiple exposures.

Due to the significant volume of fire, the incident was fought defensively using multiple handlines and master stream hose lines.

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A total of 40 personnel from 13 apparatuses operated on the scene for 6 hours and 31 minutes.

AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy provided support to firefighters. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Fire Investigators at 937-333-TIPS.

The fire remains under investigation, and authorities are soliciting information from the public.

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