Dayton football picked 4th in PFL, 7 Flyers earn pre-season accolades

DAYTON — The University of Dayton football team was recognized in the Pioneer Football League’s (PFL) preseason conference team.

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Seven Dayton Flyers were named to this year’s preseason teams.

This came one day after UD was picked to finish fourth in the PFL, according to a UD spokesperson.

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Running back Luke Hansen, offensive lineman Matthew Barnes, wide receivers Michael Mussari and Gavin Lachow each picked up PFL preseason honors on offense.

The defense had three preseason selections. This includes defensive tackle Mirko Jaksic and linebackers Joe Kingsbury and Sam Schmiesing.

Dayton went 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the PFL in 2025.

The Flyers open the 2026 season by hosting Fairmont State on Aug. 29 at Welcome Stadium. Kickoff is at noon.

Dayton WR Gavin Lochow Photo contributed by Dayton Football (via Facebook) (Erik Schelkun/Dayton Football (via Facebook))

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