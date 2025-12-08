Dayton Flyers enter finals week after splitting games against ETSU, Virginia

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team has entered finals week after splitting two games last week.

Dayton beat East Tennessee State at home and lost to Virginia at a neutral site.

UD beat East Tennessee State (ETSU), 88-71, on Tuesday night at the UD Arena. De’Shayne Montgomery matched a career-high of 27 points. Keonte Jones added 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals.

Two other Flyers scored in double figures. Jordan Derkack had 14 points while Amael L’Etang added 10. Derkack and L’Etang also grabbed 5 boards.

On Saturday, Dayton played Virginia at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

UD trailed by four, 37-33, at halftime. They cut it to one, 39-38, but UVA went on a 20-3 run to go up, 60-41.

The Cavaliers led by as much as 21 points, 74-53, but the Flyers scored 14 straight points to cut the deficit to 74-67. But Virginia was too much as Dayton fell, 86-73.

UD enters final exam week with a 7-3 record. Their next game will be Saturday, Dec. 13, when they host North Florida.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

The voice of the Flyers, Larry Hansgen, will have the call on WHIO Radio.

The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

The Flyers will induct four new members into the university’s athletic hall of fame that night.

The new members are former UD women’s basketball player Kelley Austria, former UD Director of Athletic Communication Doug Hauschild, former UD men’s cross country runner Chris Lemon, and former UD men’s basketball player Obi Toppin.

