Dayton Flyers beat North Florida in front of UD legend Obi Toppin

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team put on a show on snowy Saturday night at the UD Arena.

De’Shayne Montgomery and Malcolm Thomas got the crowd going with several dunks in an 84-61 victory over North Florida.

Montgomery led UD with 23 points while Thomas added 14.

Amael L’Etang had a double-double: 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Javon Bennett scored 10.

The Flyers won with Dayton legend Obi Toppin in the building.

He was one of four people inducted into the UD Athletics Hall of Fame.

The other inductees were former UD women’s basketball player Kelley Austria, former UD Director of Athletic Communication Doug Hauschild, and former UD men’s cross country runner Chris Lemon.

UD Hall of Famer Johnny Davis celebrated earning his UD degree in front of the Flyer Faithful on Saturday night.

Dayton’s next game will be Tuesday night when they host Florida State at the UD Arena at 7 p.m.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m.

The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

