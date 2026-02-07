Dayton falls at VCU; loses for fifth time in six games

RICHMOND, VA — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team continued its struggles Friday night.

Dayton fell at VCU, 99-73, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.

UD has now lost for the fifth time in the last six games.

Amael L’Etang had a double-double: 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jordan Derkack also scored 15 points. Javon Bennett scored 13 points while Bryce Heard added 10.

Jadrian Tracey led the Rams with 26 points. He made six three-pointers. VCU scored 24 points off 16 UD turnovers.

De’Shayne Montgomery did not play due to illness. He also did not travel with the team.

Dayton is now 15-9 overall and 6-5 in the Atlantic 10.

UD led 4-3 to start and stayed close with the Rams early in the first half. L’Etang’s three-pointer cut VCU’s lead to 19-18 with 10:14 left in the first half.

The Rams went on an 18-3 run and expanded the advantage to 37-21 with 4:57 remaining until halftime.

The Flyers trailed, 45-27, with over a minute left in the first half, but VCU scored five straight points to increase the lead to 50-27 at halftime.

The Rams led by as many as 35 points in the second half.

Dayton’s opponents have combined to score 201 points in their last two road games.

Saint Louis scored 102 points back on Jan. 30. VCU finished with 99 points.

Dayton will have over a week off in between games.

They will next play on Feb. 15 when they host Davidson at 4 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

