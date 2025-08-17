Dayton Dragons announce home schedule for 2026 season

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons have announced their home schedule for the 2026 season.

The Dayton Dragons will host 66 regular-season home games at Day Air Ballpark in 2026, according to an announcement made last week.

The 2026 home schedule will feature 11 six-game series for a total of 66 home dates.

All six-game sets are scheduled for Tuesday through Sunday. Game times will be announced at a later date.

The home opening night game is set for Tuesday, April 7, 2026, against the Lake County Captains.

The final home game for the regular season is Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026.

You can find the full 2026 game schedule here. Dates and opponents for the 2026 season are subject to change.

The Dragons will also play 66 road games against their Midwest League rivals.

They will open their Midwest League schedule with a three-game road series at the Lansing Lugnuts beginning Thursday, April 2, 2026.

The Dragons’ home schedule will include visits from several teams, including the West Michigan Whitecaps, Great Lakes Loons, Lake County Captains, Lansing Lugnuts, Fort Wayne TinCaps, South Bend Cubs, Quad Cities River Bandits, and the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The Dragons have a sellout streak of 1,625 consecutive games.

“The streak is a testament to the Dayton area community,” a spokesperson for the team said.

Dayton Dragons 2026 season ticket information is available now. You can find more information here.

