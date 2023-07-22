Dayton City Commission approves over $2 million in demolition contracts

DAYTON — The Dayton City Commission has approved more than $2 million in demolition contracts.

This is part of the Dayton Recovery Plan to bring down more than 1,000 buildings in the city that have become eyesores, a city spokesperson said.

The city awarded contracts to Alpha Demolition, Charles F. Jergens Construction, and Bladecutter’s Lawn Service.

“We have worked to identify the right contractors for these demo sites and assigned them accordingly,” said Steve Gondol, deputy director of the Department of Planning, Neighborhoods & Development. “This keeps the contract amounts as even as possible and maximizes operational efficiencies while making a bigger impact with our available funding. We are coordinating demolition in neighborhoods where other Dayton Recovery Plan efforts are occurring so that we can leverage and maximize all sources toward having the greatest impact in these areas and adjoining spaces as well.”

The money will help tear down just over 100 buildings.

No word yet on when the work will start.

