Dayton breaks 54-year-old daily rainfall record

DAYTON — The National Weather Service (NWS) said a record amount of rain fell in Dayton on Tuesday.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK our next chance for rain.

A new record of 1.16 inches was recorded for May 6, 2025, according to NWS.

It broke the previous record of 0.91 inches of rain set in 1971.

Rain fell on Tuesday morning before moving out of the area. We saw drier conditions on Tuesday afternoon.

