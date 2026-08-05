Dayton Branch NAACP receives national recognition at annual convention

DAYTON — The Dayton Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has again received national recognition.

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For the 13th consecutive year, the Dayton Branch NAACP was honored among the nation’s top-performing NAACP units at the 117th NAACP National Convention in Chicago.

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The organization received two Thalheimer Awards: First Place Thalheimer Award for Programs and First Place Thalheimer Award for Publications.

The Dayton Branch NAACP was honored for its commitment to advancing civil rights, community engagement, and organizational excellence.

Dr. Derrick Foward, Dayton Branch NAACP President, said the recognition was humbling.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication, commitment, and perseverance of the entire Dayton Branch NAACP team. Our members, volunteers, committee chairs, and supporters work tirelessly, often behind the scenes and without compensation, to uplift, advocate for, and empower the people of the Dayton Region,” Foward said.

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