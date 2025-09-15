Dayton Bomb Squad contacted for Sidney investigation; intersection closed

SIDNEY — An investigation in Sidney has prompted a call for the Dayton Bomb Squad.

Initial reports indicate police were called to the area of N. W. Avenue and Pike Street around 10:30 a.m.

Sidney Safety Service shared on social media that they’re on the scene of an “active emergency scene.”

“The intersection will remain closed until the scene is cleared. Please avoid the area until further notice,” officials shared in the post.

A dispatch supervisor for Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that Sidney Police contacted them to get in touch with the Dayton Bomb Squad.

Additional information about the reason for the bomb squad was not available.

