Dayton beats Richmond to clinch double-bye in upcoming A-10 Tournament

RICHMOND, VA — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team needed some last-second heroics to beat the Richmond Spiders on Wednesday night.

Jordan Derkack’s basket with 40 seconds and three free throws lifted Dayton to a 65-60 win over the Spiders at the Robins Center in Richmond, VA.

De’Shayne Montgomery led UD with 15 points while Derkack and Amael L’Etang each finished with 13.

The Flyers have now won six straight games. They improved to 21-9 overall, and 12-5 in the Atlantic 10.

With the win, Dayton clinches the double-bye in next week’s Atlantic 10 Championship in Pittsburgh.

UD jumped out to a 12-2 lead as Montgomery scored five points, including a fastbreak dunk.

L’Etang’s three-pointer gave the Flyers their largest lead, 17-5, with 13:33 left in the first half. But the Spiders fought back and got as close as 31-29 with 4:11 remaining until halftime.

Bryce Heard and Javon Bennett each made a trey to help Dayton to a 40-32 halftime advantage.

It stayed closed throughout the second half, but UD led 56-48 with 9:32 to play. Richmond scored eight straight points to tie it 56-56 with 5:35 left.

After a timeout, L’Etang’s layup reclaimed the lead, 58-56. Bennett added two free throws to extend it to 60-56.

Richmond’s Will Johnson scored to tie at 60-60 with 1:51 to play.

The Spiders missed a pair of three-pointers that could have given them the lead.

Derkack scored with 39 seconds left to put Dayton up for good, 62-60. He added a free throw to extend it to 63-60. UD got a stop with four seconds left, and Derkack sealed the game with two free throws.

Dayton concludes the regular season when they host VCU at the UD Arena for Senior Night. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

