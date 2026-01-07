Dayton beats George Washington in back-and-forth game

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team came out on top in a back-and-forth game against George Washington on Tuesday night.

Jauin Simon had a career game. He scored a career-high 12 points and grabbed a career-best nine rebounds in Dayton’s 79-72 win over the Revolutionaries at the UD Arena.

He was one of five UD players in double figures.

Javon Bennett led the Flyers with 20 points, including 9-10 from the foul line. Keonte Jones tied his Dayton high with 15 points while Jordan Derkack added 13. De’Shayne Montgomery had 12 points.

Dayton improves to 12-4 overall, 3-0 in the Atlantic 10.

GW led by as much as nine points in the first half, 27-18, but UD rallied to cut the halftime deficit to 35-30.

The Flyers opened the second half on an 11-3 run to take a 41-38 lead. George Washington responded with two straight points to reclaim the lead, 42-41. Derkack buried a three-pointer to put Dayton ahead, 44-42.

The Revolutionaries led, 49-46, but UD got layups by Bennett and Bryce Heard to take a 50-49 advantage.

The Flyers led, 55-54, with under eight minutes remaining. Simon grabbed an offensive rebound and led to a Bennett trey to extend it to 58-54. Derkack’s free throw increased it to 59-54. Jacob Conner’s three-point play gave Dayton a 62-54 lead with 5:57 to play.

Montgomery’s alley-oop off a Jones steal gave UD a 68-60 advantage with 4:05 left. GW got as close as two points, 68-66, at the 2:08 mark, but Montgomery and Bennett combined to make six free throws to extend it to 74-66 with 47 seconds left.

Tre Dinkens buried a three from the near midcourt to keep GW alive, 74-69, with 39 seconds to go. But Bryce Heard made a layup, and the Flyers added three free throws to seal the win.

Dayton forced 22 George Washington turnovers, which led to 31 points. UD forced three 10-second violations.

Despite being outrebounded, 35-28, the Flyers outscored GW in the paint, 34-30. Dayton also had 15 second-chance points.

The Flyers’ next game will be on Jan. 13 when they travel to Pittsburgh to play at Duquesne. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

