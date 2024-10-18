Dayton Artemis Center hosts fundraiser to help support domestic violence survivors

The Dayton Artemis Center held an event on Thursday as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The “Breaking the Cycle Fundraising Breakfast” was held at the Sinclair Conference Center.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright hosted the breakfast.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last year the organization helped nearly 5,0000 survivors of domestic violence and their children.

The event honored several people who have helped push the organization’s mission.

“We want to think domestic violence is this thing behind closed doors and it really is an issue,” said Jane Keiffer, Executive Director of the Artemis Center. “Sometimes batters follow us to work. It really is a community issue that we as a community have to solve together.”

If you or someone you know needs help to get out of a domestic violence situation, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE).

It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Visit this website to learn more about the Dayton Artemis Center.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



