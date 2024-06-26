Dayton Art Institute to offer free admission on Sunday

DAYTON — A local museum will allow free admission to people.

The Dayton Art Institute (DAI) will not charge an admission fee for people on Sunday, according to a spokesperson.

It is part of DAI’s “Art for All Day,” on June 30.

“Art for All Days was developed to serve the DAI’s commitment of being a museum for all,” said Michael R. Roediger, DAI Director and President. “Welcoming all in the community to see these exhibitions and the collection galleries at no charge fulfills the museum’s mission of creating transformative experiences and strengthening community connections.”

He added it is special to see several first-time guests at the museum.

The Dayton Art Institute is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Visit this website for more information.

