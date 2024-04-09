Dayton-area Frisch’s Big Boy closes its doors

BEAVERCREEK — A Dayton-area Frisch’s Big Boy has closed its doors.

The restaurant located at 1231 North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek had a “permanently closed” sign posted, News Center 7 confirmed Tuesday.

The sign asked customers to visit other nearby locations.

Four Tri-State Frisch’s restaurants have also closed within the week, WCPO in Cincinnati reported.

Restaurants in North College Hill, Spring Grove Village, Erlanger, KY, and Covington, KY have also closed.

Customers can still visit nearby locations including 6188 Wilmington Pike in Dayton, 2861 Wilmington Pike in Dayton, and 3110 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn.

