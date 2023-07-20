Dayton 2nd worst city in country to drive, report says

DAYTON — A new study ranks the City of Dayton as the “second worst city in the country” when it comes to bad drivers.

The report was compiled by the website, QuoteWizard.com.

They put a list of the best and worst drivers by analyzing over 6 million car insurance quotes from the drivers in the 70 largest U.S. cities.

Researchers looked at factors like speeding tickets, citations, accidents, and DUIs in each city

Dayton is ranked the worst-driving city in Ohio and the second worst in the country.

Virginia Beach has the worst drivers while the best drivers are in the City of Detroit, according to the study.

